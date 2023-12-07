Bharat Electronics Stock At All-Time High On Defence Orders Worth Rs 3,915 Crore

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. hit a lifetime high on Thursday after it received orders worth Rs 3,915 crore.

The company received an order of Rs 580 crore from the Indian Army for artificial magnetic conductors of radars, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Since Sept. 15, it has received additional orders worth Rs 3,335 crore for AMC for airborne early warning and control system, uncooled thermal-imaging sights, passive night-vision binoculars and others.

BEL has received orders worth Rs 18,298 crore so far in the current financial year.