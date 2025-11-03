Bharat Electronics Slips Despite Strong Q2 Performance, Bullish Analyst Consensus — Check Target Price

The company had reported a nearly 26% advance in net profit to Rs 1,287.77 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 1,092.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bottom line was the Bloomberg analysts' consensus estimate of Rs 1,085 crore.

Post the surprised beat, Morgan Stanley maintained a bullish stance on Bharat Electronics Ltd. Robust order book and strategic pivot towards high-margin, next-generation defence products, forecasting continued earnings growth despite elevated valuations, the brokerage said in a note.

Bharat Electronics' secured revenue base from the order book, higher margin from new products, and better execution is expected to help in sustaining the earning momentum. Hence, Morgan Stanley expects the positive outlook will continue.

Jefferies also sees the company's Q2 earnings as an all-around beat, and terms BEL as the market leader in domestic defence electronics and benefits from spend across the triservices.