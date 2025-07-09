Bharat Electronics, L&T Get Nomura's 'Buy' As Defence Council Clears Rs 1.05 Lakh-Crore Indigenous Proposals

Nomura's latest note on India defence shows positives for indigenous manufacturers and Indian defence shipyards. This comes as the Defence Acquisition Council accorded Acceptance of Necessity for 10 capital acquisition proposals through indigenous sourcing, amounting to nearly Rs 1.05 lakh crore, on July 3. The firm has initiated coverage on Bharat Electronics and L&T with a 'buy' rating.

"The total value of the projects amounted to nearly Rs 1.05 trillion and the said AoNs were accorded under the Buy – Indian Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured or IDDM category to provide further impetus to indigenous design and development," the note said.

DAC has approved AoN for Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles and revives MCMV program again—positive for Indian defence shipyards.

This approval covers the procurement of the following key projects:

Surface-to-Air missiles.

Armoured Recovery Vehicles.

Electronic Warfare System.

Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services.

Moored Mines.

Mine Counter Measure Vessels.

Super Rapid Gun Mount.

Submersible Autonomous Vessels.

These procurements will provide enhanced mobility, effective air defence, improved supply chain management while also augmenting the operational preparedness of the armed forces, as per the Ministry of Defence.