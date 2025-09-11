Bharat Electronics Dividend Payment Date Announced — Check Amount, Share Price History And More

August 14 was fixed as the record date for identifying shareholders entitled to the dividend.

The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on Sept. 23.

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 9, the company said, "We wish to inform you that Final Dividend of Rs 0.9 (90%) per equity share of Re 1 each declared at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28.08.2025 will be paid on 23.09.2025 to the eligible shareholders."