Bharat Electronics Dividend Payment Date Announced — Check Amount, Share Price History And More
The Board of Directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.9 per equity share of Re 1 face value for the financial year 2024-25 during the meeting to consider Q4 FY25 results.
State-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has announced the date for paying the final dividend for FY25 to shareholders. The company declared a 90% dividend per share at its 71st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Aug. 28.
BEL Dividend News
The Board of Directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.9 per equity share (90%) of Re 1 face value for the financial year 2024-25 during the meeting to consider Q4FY25 results.
In an exchange filing dated May 19, the company had stated, "The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 19th May, 2025, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share (90%) of Re 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25 subject to approval by the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company."
BEL Dividend Record And Payment Date
August 14 was fixed as the record date for identifying shareholders entitled to the dividend.
"The final dividend for financial year 2024-25, if declared at the 71st AGM, will be payable within 30 days from the date of declaration, to those members whose names appear on the company's register of members at the closure of business hours on Thursday, 14th August, 2025," it said in an exchange filing dated Aug. 5.
The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on Sept. 23.
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 9, the company said, "We wish to inform you that Final Dividend of Rs 0.9 (90%) per equity share of Re 1 each declared at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28.08.2025 will be paid on 23.09.2025 to the eligible shareholders."
BEL Q1FY26 Results
BEL reported a 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 969.05 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 791.28 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 3.5% YoY to Rs 4,603.06 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 4,447.15 crore in Q1FY25. The Navratna PSU’s total expenditure fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 3,323.7 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,404.23 crore in Q1FY25.
ALSO READ
71 Dividend Stocks: Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, KPI Green, Mastek — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
BEL Dividend History
The company previously declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share with March 11, 2025, as the record date. In 2024, it declared a final dividend of Rs 0.8 per share and two interim dividends of Rs 0.7 each.
Shares of BEL were trading 0.37% higher at Rs 389.50 apiece on the NSE at 9:53 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 stood nearly flat at 24,980.25, up 0.02%.
In the last five trading sessions on the NSE, BEL shares have jumped 4.05%.