Bharat Electronics And Trent To Replace Divi's Laboratories And LTI Mindtree In Nifty 50

Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Trent Ltd. will be replacing Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and LTI Mindtree Ltd. by Sept. 30, 2024, as a part of the reconstitution of the NSE Nifty indices, according to a press release from NSE.

Trent Ltd. (average free-float market capitalisation Rs. 99,364 crores) and Bharat Electronics Ltd. (average free-float market capitalisation Rs. 89,317 crores) were included in the Nifty 50 index as the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of these companies within the eligible universe is at least 1.5 times the 6-month average free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituents, which are LTIMindtree Ltd. and Divi's Laboratories Ltd., respectively.

The next two eligible companies, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Tata Power Co. Ltd., were not considered for inclusion in the Nifty 50 index as the average free-float market capitalisation of two Nifty 50 constituents with the lowest average free-float market capitalisation (after excluding two other companies in the Nifty 50), which were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd., had average values that were less than 1.5 times the average market value of HAL and Tata Power.