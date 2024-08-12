Bharat Dynamics Tumbles Nearly 15% After Q1 Profit Miss

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East region continued to affect supply chain issues, leading to delays in the receipt of inputs, which has impacted the performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company said in an exchange filing. The company anticipates resolving most of these issues by the later part of the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company holds Rs 83.4 crore in non-moving inventory from cancelled orders, with advances of Rs 360 crore exceeding the inventory's value, Nirmal Bang said in a note. "No redundancy provisions have been made by BDL with regard to the non-moving inventory, but potential write-downs in the coming quarters could reduce inventory value, affecting its financials," it said.

Though the brokerage had downgraded the defence sector to “sell” earlier this month because of extremely steep valuations relative to sector fundamentals, it continues to maintain an 'accumulate' rating on Bharat Dynamics with a target price of Rs 1,511, implying 5.4% upside from the previous close.