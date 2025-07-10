Bharat Dynamics Gets Motilal Oswal's Initiation As Revenue Scale-Up Seen

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. initiated coverage on Bharat Dynamics Ltd. with a 'neutral' rating and a target price of Rs 1,900. The brokerage expressed confidence in the defence manufacturer's business model and its capacity to scale up its revenues and order book in the current scenario, citing fair valuation levels.

Motilal Oswal will look for a better entry point at lower price levels. The current target price implies a 4.21% downside from Wednesday's closing price.

Bharat Dynamics will likely post a revenue CAGR at 35% over financial years 2025 and 2028. Its Ebitda margin will likely remain strong at 24–26% on the back of ongoing investments in backward integration and an improved share of indigenised products. This is expected to shore up Ebitda and net profit CAGR to 64% and 51% over financial years 2025 and 2028.

Bharat Dynamics is currently trading at 70 times the price-to-earnings on financial year 2026 estimates, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.