Bharat Bandh On July 9: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed? Details Here
Both the leading stock exchanges have not announced any scheduled holiday on July 9. So, it will be a normal trading day for stock market participants.
More than 25 crore workers from sectors like banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining and highways are expected to participate in a nationwide strike on Wednesday. Organised by 10 central trade unions, the Bharat Bandh is expected to disrupt a wide range of services across India.
According to the trade unions, services like banking, insurance and transport are set to be impacted due to the protests. Meanwhile, schools, colleges and retail shops are expected to operate as usual.
While banking services may be hit during the protests, stock exchanges are expected to function as usual. The National Stock Exchange and the BSE will continue trading without interruption. Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will also be available on Wednesday.
To avoid any confusion, the Indian stock exchanges announce their holiday calendar at the beginning of the year. In 2025, 14 stock market holidays for various festivals and events have been announced, according to the NSE holiday calendar. Additionally, the markets remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays.
In case of any other holidays, the stock exchanges issue separate notifications. So far, neither of the leading stock exchanges has issued any notification about any change in stock market operations due to the Bharat Bandh on July 9.
Regular Stock Market Operations
The NSE and BSE operate on a standard schedule from Monday to Friday, with trading hours for the equity segment set from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Stock trading remains suspended on weekends and officially designated holidays. Trading in the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays, Sundays and holidays declared by the stock exchange in advance).
The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session Order entry & modification
Open: 09:00 a.m. Order entry & modification
Close: 09:08 a.m.
The timings include random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 03:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session The Closing Session is held between 03:40 p.m. hrs and 04:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 a.m. to 09:00 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
It’s important to note that, the stock exchanges, however, may declare a stock market holiday other than the scheduled days. The exchanges can also open the market on days originally declared as holidays if needed. The bourses are also authorised to extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when they deem fit and necessary.