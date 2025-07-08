Bharat Bandh On July 9: Are NSE, BSE Open Or Closed? Details Here

More than 25 crore workers from sectors like banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining and highways are expected to participate in a nationwide strike on Wednesday. Organised by 10 central trade unions, the Bharat Bandh is expected to disrupt a wide range of services across India.

According to the trade unions, services like banking, insurance and transport are set to be impacted due to the protests. Meanwhile, schools, colleges and retail shops are expected to operate as usual.

While banking services may be hit during the protests, stock exchanges are expected to function as usual. The National Stock Exchange and the BSE will continue trading without interruption. Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will also be available on Wednesday.