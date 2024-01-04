BGR Energy Shares Tumble Over 7% After SBI Downgrades Credit Exposure

Shares of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. fell over 7% on Thursday after State Bank of India classified the company's credit exposure to the lender as 'sub-standard'.

The company has an overall credit exposure of Rs 2,060 crore with SBI, of which Rs 844 crore are fund-based and Rs 1,216 crore are non-fund based working capital facilities, according to an exchange filing.

While, Central Bank of India downgraded the company's asset classification with the bank to non-performing asset.