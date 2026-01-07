Betting On A Pizza Hut Comeback? Here's How Brokerages Are Assessing The Devyani-Sapphire Merger

The proposed merger between Devyani International and Sapphire Foods has drawn a largely constructive response from brokerages. Both Macquarie and Goldman Sachs have highlighted improved operating control, a clearer Pizza Hut turnaround path, and meaningful cost synergies. However, a key variable that both have flagged is the demand recovery.

Macquarie has reiterated an Outperform rating on Devyani, at the unchanged target price of Rs 200, arguing that the merger brings together complementary geographies and capabilities under a unified operating structure. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating on Devyani with a 12-month target price of Rs 170.

Of the 26 analysts covering this stock, tracked by Bloomberg, 17 have a 'buy' call, four have a 'hold' stance, five have a 'sell' rating on Devyani International, with a potential upside of 26.25%.