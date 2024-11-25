Bets On ‘Trump Put’ Send Stocks, Bitcoin Higher: Markets Wrap

Beneficiaries of the incoming administration’s looser regulation and business-friendly stance put forth strong showings this week. Stocks gained while Bitcoin crushed doubters and the dollar extended gains into an eighth week, the currency’s longest run of the year.

Blue chips and small caps led Friday’s equities advance as this year’s big tech winners struggled to gain ground. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% while an equal-weighted version of the gauge — where Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has the same influence as Nvidia Corp. — climbed 0.8%, on track for an all-time closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% while an index of bank stocks climbed to the highest in more than two years, the Russell 2000 jumped 1.8%. The small-cap index climbed 4.5% this week while the biggest technology stocks, like Nvidia, Alphabet Inc. and Facebook-parent company Meta Platforms Inc., lagged.

Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee sees room for more gains in small-caps and cyclicals given President-elect’s plans for deregulation and general “animal spirits.” He also sees a “Trump put” keeping the broader market buoyant. Faith that the government and Donald Trump won’t let the economy knuckle under is helping bolster stocks, at least for the moment.

“When sentiment reaches a ‘bullish extreme’ is when we see equities priced to ‘perfection,’” according to Lee. “By several measures, we are not there at that point yet.”

To Bank of America Corp. strategists the Nasdaq 100, which has rallied more than 4% this month, is approaching a level versus the S&P 500 that could trigger the unwinding of the trade favoring US equities. The tech-heavy gauge ended Friday up 0.2% with a 1.9% weekly gain.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed S&P Global flash November composite output index for service providers and manufacturers advanced to 55.3 — the highest level since April 2022. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped around one basis point to 4.41%.

“The US flash PMIs for November were bullish in aggregate thanks to strength in services,” according to Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli, who said the details suggested a goldilocks scenario, “with favorable growth developments and cooling price pressures.”