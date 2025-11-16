Berkshire Hathaway Hikes Alphabet Stake To $4.3 Billion, Trims Apple Shares Again

In what was the conglomerate last major portfolio disclosure before Warren Buffet ends 60-year run as Chief Executive Officer, Berkshire Hathaway has revealed a surprising new $4.3 billion stake in Alphabet Inc., as reported by Reuters.

This is as per Berkshire's US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, which detailed the conglomerate's holding as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The firm reported owning 17.85 million shares in Alphabet, the parent company of Google, which is now the tenth-largest US stock holding for Berkshire. The investment is quite surprising considering Buffet's mantra as a value investor and natural aversion to technology companies.

Although Berkshire's biggest holding remains Apple, Buffet considers it more of a consumer products company.

Speaking of Apple, though, Berkshire has cut its investments in Apple significantly, down from 280 million in third quarter to 238.2 million shares. The firm has now sold nearly three quarters of the 900 million plus Apple shares it once held.

Despite the massive trimming, Berkshire's $60.7 million Apple holding remains its largest single stock investment. Overall, Berkshire was a net seller of stocks for the twelfth consecutive quarter, selling $12.5 billion and buying $6.4 billion between July and September.

This trend of selling comes at a time when the US stock market has been scaling new set of highs almost every week in 2025, which has led to fears over a bubble surrounding artificial intelligence.

This activity has also helped push the company's cash reserves to a record $381.7 billion as Buffett prepares to hand over the leadership reins to CEO-designate Greg Abel.

In addition, Berkshire Hathaway has also sold about 6% of its stake in Bank of America while completely shedding its stake in homebuilder DR Horton. Moreover, the firm increased its holdings in companies like Domino's Pizza and insurer company Chubb.