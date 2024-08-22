BEML Shares Gain After Partnering With Malaysia's SMH Rail

Shares of BEML Ltd. gained nearly 4% on Thursday after it partnered with SMH Rail Sdn Bhd, Malaysia's largest rolling stock manufacturer.

Both companies aim to bolster their market presence across Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa, focussing on the marketing, supply, and servicing of rail and metro products, according to an exchange filing.

As part of the agreement, BEML and SMH Rail will combine their resources to enhance capabilities in marketing, manufacturing, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The partnership will also involve joint efforts in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of rolling stock tailored to meet specific client requirements. Additionally, both companies will collaborate on sourcing rolling stock aggregates and subsystems and exchange technology to strengthen their market strategies.