Bharat Electronics Ltd. received an export order worth approximately €25.8 million or around Rs 230 crore from Thales Reliance Defence Systems for manufacture and supply of transmit receive modules. The TR modules will be used in the radars of fighter aircraft, according to an exchange filing on Friday.The company also secured orders worth Rs 192 crore in the past fortnight for communication equipment, encryptors, spares, and services for radars and fire-control systems. BEL has now accumulated orders worth Rs 5,225 crore in the current financial year, it said..In June, the Bengaluru-headquartered company had signed a contract worth Rs 3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd. The project entails the supply and installation of an advanced, indigenously designed and developed sighting and fire control system for the upgrade of BMP 2/2K tanks of the Indian Army.Shares of BEL closed 0.67% lower at 333.30 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.78% advance in the benchmark Sensex.