BEL, BDL And Other Defence Manufacturing Stocks Rally As DAC To Take Up Key Proposals
The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to take up proposals for the emergency procurement of key weapons and military equipment, potentially expediting new orders.
Shares of defence companies, including Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., saw an uptick on Friday, ahead of the Defence Acquisition Council meeting scheduled later in the day.
The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to take up proposals for the emergency procurement of key weapons and military equipment, potentially expediting new orders for the defence sector.
Among defence counters, BDL saw a steep advance of 2.45%. BEL followed, rising 2%. Shares of shipbuilding counters including Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach were also trading at an advance in early trade.
Reports suggest the DAC’s last meeting of the calendar year could be among the most consequential in terms of approvals. With emergency procurement on the agenda, multiple proposals may receive clearances, opening up a new pipeline of defence orders.
The meeting is being attended by senior leadership, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, the Defence Secretary, and the DRDO chief, underscoring the significance of the deliberations.
The discussion comes as India continues to prioritise operational preparedness amid evolving security challenges.
The development is viewed as particularly important for firms engaged in defence manufacturing, technology, and supply-chain roles. Market participants are likely to track defence-related stocks closely for potential catalysts linked to procurement decisions and policy announcements from the meeting.
Against the backdrop of strategic urgency and the government’s push for domestic defence production, the DAC’s decisions could shape sector sentiment heading into early 2026.