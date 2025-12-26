BEL, BDL And Other Defence Manufacturing Stocks Rally As DAC To Take Up Key Proposals

Shares of defence companies, including Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd., saw an uptick on Friday, ahead of the Defence Acquisition Council meeting scheduled later in the day.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to take up proposals for the emergency procurement of key weapons and military equipment, potentially expediting new orders for the defence sector.

Among defence counters, BDL saw a steep advance of 2.45%. BEL followed, rising 2%. Shares of shipbuilding counters including Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach were also trading at an advance in early trade.