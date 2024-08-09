Bayer CropScience Hits One-Month Low After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of the company fell as much as 8.30% to Rs 6,350 apiece, the lowest level since June 26. It pared losses to trade 4.83% lower at Rs 6,590 apiece as of 11:53 a.m. This compares to a 1.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 18.82% on a year-to-date basis and 37.07% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.83 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.64.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.1%.