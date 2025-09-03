Bayer CropScience CEO Remains Cautious Over FY26 Outlook Despite Strong Market Potential In India

Bayer CropScience Ltd., a leading player in India’s agricultural sector, is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for FY26, driven by above-average monsoons and the market’s untapped potential.

Addressing the outlook for the current financial year, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, MD and CEO of Bayer CropScience, acknowledged a mixed scenario. While the year began on a strong note with an early monsoon boosting the first quarter, the rainfall since then has been inconsistent.

“What we are perceiving at this point is that there are quite erratic rains. The distribution is different from what we would have hoped. September will define the success of the kharif season. The outlook for Rabi is quite positive. We see the dams being quite nicely filled, generally commodity prices for farmers, not too bad,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

He described Indian agriculture as a sector with immense potential, which is often underestimated.