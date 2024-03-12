British American Tobacco To Sell 3.5% ITC Stake Via Block Trade

British American Tobacco, the largest public shareholder of ITC Ltd., has launched a block trade to offload up to 3.5% stake in the company for over Rs 17,482 crore.

The London-listed BAT plans to sell up to 43.68 crore shares to institutional investors through an accelerated book-build process, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes is seeking up to $2.1 billion via the block trade and has offered shares at Rs 384 to 400.2 apiece, Bloomberg reported, citing the term sheet.

Currently, BAT, through three of its entities, owns 29.03% of the Indian cigarettes-to-hotels company, according to the data from BSE. Post-block trade, the stake held will come down to 25.5%.

ITC is a valued associate of BAT in an attractive market with long-term growth potential where BAT benefits from exposure to the world’s most populous market, BAT said in a statement.