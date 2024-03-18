BAT Starts $2 Billion Buyback Following Its ITC Stake Sale

BAT’s ongoing share-buyback program (£700 million in 2024 and £900 million in 2025) — funded by proceeds of £1.57 billion raised from the sale of its ITC stake — demonstrates confidence in robust cash flow being able to reduce net debt to management’s new 2-2.5x net debt-to-Ebitda target. That’s while the company continues to invest in next-generation products, which it anticipates will make up 50% of revenue (vs. 16.5% currently) by 2035.