BAT In Biggest Gain Since 2020 On Plan To Sell Stake In ITC

BAT also used the results to increase a writedown on the value of its US cigarette brands, due to the number of Americans quitting smoking. BAT now estimates the non-cash impairment charge related to the US brands, acquired in 2017, at more than £27 billion ($34.1 billion), from an original estimate of £25 billion disclosed in December. That pushed the company to an annual operating loss of £15.8 billion last year, it said Thursday.