Morgan Stanley And Goldman Spoil Private Credit’s Record Deal

The bond sale for Ardonagh is the latest in a series of wins for banks over the $1.7 trillion private credit market, as the prospect of interest rate cuts has given high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated leveraged loans a boost, making those markets more attractive to borrowers. Ardonagh is well-known in the rapidly-expanding private credit market, having secured what was then the biggest-ever loan from a group of private credit funds in 2020.