Banks Could Benefit From US Rate Cut-Triggered FII Inflows: JPMorgan's Sanjay Mookim

Indian banks could benefit as foreign investors pour money into the country with the US Federal Reserve rate cuts, said Sanjay Mookim, head of equity research at JPMorgan.

A potential influx of foreign institutional investment in response to the US rate cuts, could be a pivotal moment for India’s investment landscape. Historically, rate cuts in the US tend to drive capital out of American markets and into emerging economies like India, he noted.

The banking sector could see significant benefits from this trend. However, many FII investors are already heavily weighted in Indian banks, raising questions about how new inflows might affect their allocations, Mookim said.

While many central banks, including those in Japan and Brazil, have raised rates, the trend towards rate cuts could benefit equities if accompanied by sustained economic growth, he said. "Equities thrive in scenarios of low inflation and reasonable growth. If rate cuts signal a healthy economic environment, asset prices across the board will likely support that."