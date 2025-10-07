Banks Brace For Another Tough Quarter Amid Margin Pressure And Credit Stress: Analysts

Macquarie notes that “2QFY26E is again going to be a tough quarter (after 1QFY26) marred by sharp margin compression, weak loan growth and elevated credit costs.” The brokerage expects muted earnings growth across the board, with core pre-provision operating profits likely to be even weaker.

One potential bright spot could be treasury gains from the YES Bank stake sale, which Macquarie says is “the only saving grace” this quarter. However, even large banks like ICICI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank are expected to report “very weak” loan growth.

Credit stress is also expected to persist in NBFCs, particularly in vehicle finance small-ticket SME loans, and unsecured personal loans. Macquarie add, “Floods and extended monsoon would also have had an impact on NBFCs this quarter”

On PSU banks, the note cautions that while major asset quality deterioration is unlikely, “we need to closely observe whether there is any SME stress and pay particular attention to management commentary surrounding SMEs, especially those affected by the US tariff issue.”