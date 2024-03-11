Banking Stocks Poised For Correction But Bullish In Long Term, Say Analysts

Banking stocks are poised for a small correction in the short term, but the overall structure in the space remains bullish, according to market analysts.

The banking index is in an overbought zone and Monday's fall is more of a delayed reaction, according to Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks & Securities. "On technical parameters, this move from 47,740 to 47,793 is almost not justifiable (for Bank Nifty). Technically, the daily moving average convergence/divergence, RSI, and scholastic are all in sell mode."

The rally in the past seven sessions shouldn't have happened and it's right to have a correction, Kapadia said. "The small cool-off is coming in with a slightly deeper correction, but the overall structure still remains bullish."

The Bank Nifty encountered strong resistance from bears at higher levels, prompting a downside move, said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities Ltd. "Immediate support for the index is at 47,000–46,800 levels, and a decisive close below this range could intensify selling pressure."

To resume the uptrend towards all-time high levels, the index must decisively surpass the mark of 47,700, Shah said.