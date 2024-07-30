Expect Stock Specific Movement In BFSI Sector, Says Demeter's Ashwini Agarwal

Where does somebody, who sees valuations as a bit of a discomfort, put in their money to work at the current juncture? Are you comfortably sitting on the sidelines waiting for a crash to come in?

Ashwini Agarwal: When I think about asset allocation, and when I think about stock selection, those are the two ways one manages the probability of a significant drawdown.

So let's get back to 1999-2000, 2007-2008 for some clues. If you go back to 1999-2000 and you see that at that point in time, the valuations for consumer stocks, pharmaceuticals, technology and media were very elevated. But the old economy stocks including the banks, certainly psu banks, cement stocks or manufacturing stocks, L&T, BHEL—all of these were trading at throwaway valuations, even at the peak of the bull market.

And if you just moved away from the near-term momentum and invested away from the sectors that were expensive or hot, and looked out 3–4 years out, you made a tremendous amount of money. It's not that these stocks didn't give you losses in the sell down during 2001. They did, but they didn't fall as much as the TMT stocks did.

Similarly, in 2007-2008, if you had bought a consumer stock or a pharmaceutical stock or an IT services name, they would have again fallen during the global financial crisis, but they fell by a much less order as compared to the real estate stocks or infrastructure stocks or the other names including the PSU names, that declined precipitously post the GFC.

The point that I'm making is that you can seek safety by looking at good businesses that have underperformed over the last 3–4 years. So in that context, I think, markets have been kind of looking at insurance names, consumer staples, even IT in the recent weeks and months and these are probably the areas where you will lose less as compared to a broader market. So that's one part of the puzzle.

When I think about risk management, I also looked at overall exposure to equity, which in my personal view, should be in a band, which is based on your age, your risk profile, your risk tolerance, etc, and expected returns of course from a financial pool. That for me, personally, for example, ranges from X percentage to X percent. I'll be at the lower end of the band when I'm uncomfortable, and I'll be at the upper end of the band when I'm really comfortable with valuation.

So as markets go up, you keep drifting down on the asset allocation towards equities, that's the only thing you can do. So you can't be completely out of equities and be sitting on a lot of cash.