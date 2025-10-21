Bank Of India Q2 Review: Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target But Flags One Key Concern — Details Inside

Morgan Stanley has raised the target price for Bank of India after the lender reported its September quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, where it reported a 7.6% increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis.

In its latest report, Morgan Stanley has highlighted the bank's improving asset quality metrics and issued a target price hike, which goes from Rs 110 to Rs 120, though it maintained an underweight rating on the counter.

During the September quarter, Bank of India reported a net non-performing asset ratio of 0.65%, which is a significant improvement from 0.96% in the last quarter.

Bank of India believes the improving asset quality has gone a long way in offsetting the decline in net interest margins, which fell 14 basis points compared to the last quarter.