Bank Of Baroda Q2 Review: Brokerages Turn Bullish On Strong Numbers — Check Target Price

Shares of Bank of Baroda will be in focus in trade on Monday after a slew of brokerages shared a rather bullish outlook on the back of the lender's September quarter earnings that witnessed robust growth.

Several major brokerages pointed out the bank's robust asset quality and lower credit costs, leading to re-ratings and a substantial target price hike.

Although Bank of Baroda reported an 8.2% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 4,809 crore, its operational performance sparked optimism, with net interest income notably seeing a 2.71% uptick to Rs 11,954 crore.

More importantly, the lender's asset quality continued to improve. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) fell to 2.16% from 2.28% in the previous quarter, while net NPA improved 3 bps to 0.57%. This was supported by a considerable 47% drop in provisions.