Bank Of America Bearish On Nykaa, Cuts Estimates Amid Slower Margin Growth

Bank of America has downgraded Nykaa to an 'Underperform' rating, cutting its price target for the company as it foresees slower-than-expected growth in key areas, particularly in the beauty, personal care segment and quick commerce. Nykaa's parent company is FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

The investment bank has lowered its target price to Rs 150, implying an 11% downside from Nykaa's current market price of Rs 169, marking a significant shift from its previous Neutral rating. Bank of America’s revised estimates reflect slower margin improvements and challenges from competition in the BPC space.

The firm believes that increased competition from quick commerce players that deliver BPC products faster than Nykaa with multiple options to choose among brands for products poses as a challenge for the company to catch up. Currently the company delivers products from their outlets in 1-2 business days depending on the location of the store and order place.