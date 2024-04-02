Bank Nifty Will Lead The Benchmark, Says Analyst

The Bank Nifty will play a vital role in leading the NSE Nifty 50 in the equity markets, according to Soni Patnaik of JM Financial Services Ltd.

The Bank Nifty has seen aggressive rollovers along with bets being taken on the longer side of the trade, the assistant vice president of equity derivatives research told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Patnaik highlighted that the index tested its first level of resistance zone at 47,500 to 48,000. She said if the index goes above 48,000/200, then it could snap its all-time high of 48,600.

"The Bank Nifty has a strong support at 47,000. The risk-reward ratio is also very favourable for the index and most likely, this is the index which will lead the Nifty ahead," Patnaik said.

On the benchmark index, she pointed out that there is a sideways trend visible with a strong support at 22,200/300. "Maybe a day or two of such consolidation sideways movement. There is a resistance around (the) 22,550/600 range," Patnaik said.

She underscored that the moment the benchmark could take out the resistance, the index would move towards higher levels of 22,800 to 23,000.