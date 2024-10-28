Bandhan Bank Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit Jumps 30%, Meets Estimates

Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s share price jumped over 8% in early trade on Monday after its standalone net profit surged 30% in the second quarter, meeting analysts' estimates.

The private sector bank's bottom line stood at Rs 937 crore during the July–September period, compared to Rs 721 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing. This was in line with the Rs 896 crore consensus estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Net interest income, which measures the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 21% to Rs 2,948 crore.

On the other hand, the ratio of gross non-performing assets widened to 4.68% from 4.23% in the previous quarter. Likewise, the net NPA rose to 1.29% from 1.15% in the June quarter.

CLSA said Bandhan Bank's asset quality fared better than feared. While operating profit in the second quarter was a slight miss, credit costs were lower than expected, leading to a 24% profit beat.