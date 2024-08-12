Balkrishna Industries Falls To One-Month Low After Citi Cuts Target Price

Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. tumbled 10% to their lowest in over a month after its management guided a cautious outlook on cost pressure and muted demand, prompting Citi to cut the stock's target price.

Citi Research lowered the target price to Rs 2,150 apiece from Rs 2,300 apiece and retained a 'sell' rating on the company, citing a weak demand environment and rising cost pressure. The target price implies a 29.1% downside from Friday's closing price.

Balkrishna Industries' management expects a 2-3% rise in raw materials with some of the price rise been transferred to the customers, Citi Research said in a note on Sunday. However, given the weak demand, Balkrishna Industries will not be able to substantially transfer the cost rise to customers, the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Service Ltd. estimates that freight costs will increase by 8–9% of revenue in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 due to the Red Sea crisis.