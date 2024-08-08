Balancing Consumption, Capex Stocks Key To Robust Portfolio, Says Dalal & Broacha's Milind Karmakar

Trent, Varun Beverages, Zomato and some others were trading at very expensive valuations in Jan. 2023 and continue to do so. They have given 3 times, 4 times and 5 times returns. Do you invest fresh money into some of these expensive businesses? Why or why not?

Milind Karmarkar: Okay. Let me take the classic example of Trent. I've given this disclosure many times that I hold the stock. We hold it across all portfolios.

The reason for that is simple—it caters to all types of consumers. So a slightly higher end consumer can go to Zara, a middle income consumer can go to Westside, and lower than middle class can go to Zudio. They have an offering for each and every customer. Even if he's getting $1,000 per capita or $1,500 per capita, there is something which you can buy in Zudio which costs maybe $2 or $3. So that is what it is. If you convert it into rupees it is Rs 200–400, when it comes to buying a T-shirt. So that is the kind of spread which they have.

Zomato focuses predominantly on urban India as of now. I think, at least in the coming few years, it will continue to focus on urban India. We bought Zomato when it started making money and we continue to hold it. The reason behind that is that besides the food delivery business, Blinkit probably has a huge opportunity, especially in urban India. I don't think that opportunity exists in the smaller towns or grade A or grade B towns, but it definitely is an opportunity especially in a city like Mumbai where people have less time. So that is the reason why they have continued to grow. So coming to the price-earning ratios of valuation, typically Trent has been continuing to deliver a 40–45% return and in all probablity it may deliver like this for a longer period of time because frankly it's as of now just a $1.5-billion company.

If you look at fashion brands, they're anywhere between 10–20 billion. I'm talking about the global fashion brands. So if you believe that India is going to have a sizable uptick in per capita income, I think these stocks could be interesting. Even the food grocery, grocery business. So there are many grocery businesses, whether it's Avenue, whether it's Star Bazaar and whether it's Reliance. So these businesses also have humongous opportunities, despite Blinkit or many others being in existence because these people can go deep under where you know, the population density is lower than Mumbai, where Blinkit may not work, but these guys will do well.

So that is the reason why I continue to believe that this particular segment of retail, whether it's fashion, but in fashion, you need to get your pricing right. You will need to get your vendor base right and of course, you need to probably get your balance sheet also right. So if these three things are there, fashion will do well. As far as grocery is concerned, again, the same thing. You should have a value proposition and if you have a volume value proposition. I don't see any reason why these businesses cannot be long-term compounders/performers.