Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Could Face Liquidity Squeeze Post Listing

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. could face liquidity squeeze post listing, according to NDTV Profit Research. This is primarily because the scrip is likely to see significant demand from institutions like mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.The IPO saw over Rs 3.3 lakh crore in demand, with the company stock listing at a significant premium of 114% at Rs 150 per share to the issue price of Rs 70 per share.It is estimate...