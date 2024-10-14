Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Falls As Anchor Lock-In Ends

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s share price fell on Monday as the one-month lock-in period for shareholders came to an end. This development means that approximately 12.6 crore shares, representing about 1.51% of the company’s outstanding equity, became eligible for trading.

While the conclusion of the lock-in period may raise concerns about potential selling pressure, it is important to note that this does not guarantee that all investors will sell their lock-in shares in the market.

The company made its stock market debut on Sept. 16, launching at an IPO price of Rs 70 per share. Following a remarkable 135% jump on its first trading day, the stock reached a post-listing high of Rs 188. However, it has since faced a downturn, closing at Rs 150 per share on Friday, maintaining its initial listing price.

The stock has risen 115% from its issue price so far.