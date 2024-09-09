Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Housing Finance, SpiceJet, Mazgaon Dock And More

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. RBM Infracon Ltd., Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and SpiceJet Ltd. will be in focus on Monday.

Bajaj Group is set to hit the primary after over three decades with an initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. The housing financier, which plans to raise up to Rs 6,560 crore, will open for subscription on Monday.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd. The price band is set at Rs 66–70 apiece.

RBM Infracon Ltd. announced that the company has received a service order worth Rs 3,498 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corp. on Friday. The order, dated Sept. 6, has a validity period of 15 years or 180 months from the effective date.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has received a contract of Rs 1,486.40 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The contract involves a pipeline replacement project that must be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction reimbursable basis, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a joint venture between Bajaj Finserv Ltd. and Allianz SE, reported a gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 1,736.23 crore for June. At the same time, the total new business premium for Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance stood at Rs 952.52 crore.

SpiceJet has entered into a term sheet agreement with Carlyle Aviation Management Ltd. to restructure its aircraft lease obligations. The airline plans to restructure its finances by issuing securities worth $30 million at Rs 100 per share, subject to the approval from the shareholders and the signing of a final agreement between both parties.

Carlyle Aviation will also purchase convertible debentures for $20 million from SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, it said. Carlyle is valuing the stake at Rs 100, which is a huge premium to the current market price.