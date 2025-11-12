Bajaj Finserv Rebounds From Two-Month Low

Bajaj Finserv share price recovered from previous session's low of Rs 1,952 apiece. The share price rose 1.74% to Rs 2,024 apiece so far in Wednesday's session.

Bajaj Finserv share price was trading 0.69% higher at Rs 2,003.30 apiece as of 10:20 a.m., compared to 0.57% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock price advanced 18.37% in 12 months, and 28.05% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.99 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.56.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.8%.