Bajaj Finance Stock Split, Bonus Issue: Check Record Date And Other Key Details

Bajaj Finance Ltd. shares are in focus as the company has approved shareholders' nod for the stock split and bonus issue, declared along with its Q4FY25 results.

In a stock exchange filing dated April 29, the Bajaj Group’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm announced a 1:2 stock split and a 4:1 bonus issue. Now, the company has announced the record date for the same.

In the postal ballot for the subdivision of equity shares, 99.99% voted in favour of the resolution. The issue of bonus shares was supported by 97.57% of voters.