Bajaj Finance Stock Split, Bonus Issue: Check Record Date And Other Key Details
Bajaj Finance has received shareholders’ approval for a 1:2 stock split and a 4:1 bonus issue.
Bajaj Finance Ltd. shares are in focus as the company has approved shareholders' nod for the stock split and bonus issue, declared along with its Q4FY25 results.
In a stock exchange filing dated April 29, the Bajaj Group’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm announced a 1:2 stock split and a 4:1 bonus issue. Now, the company has announced the record date for the same.
In the postal ballot for the subdivision of equity shares, 99.99% voted in favour of the resolution. The issue of bonus shares was supported by 97.57% of voters.
Bajaj Finance Stock Split And Bonus Issue
The Board of Directors of the company had approved the 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus issue during the meeting to consider the company’s Q4 and FY25 results.
This means the existing shareholders will receive four extra shares for each share they hold. On the other hand, after the stock split, each share will be divided into two, doubling the number of shares held by existing investors.
"The Board considered and recommended sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up; and issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (Four) bonus equity shares of Re 1 (Rupee One) each for every 1 (one) equity share of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid up," the stock exchange filing on April 29 said.
Bajaj Finance Stock Split And Bonus Issue: Record Date
In an exchange filing dated June 6, the company said it has fixed June 16 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the stock split and bonus issue.
"We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, 16 June 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the Company," the filing said.
Bajaj Finance Q4 Results
The company reported an 18.85% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 4,545.57 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 3,824.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income rose 23.7% YoY to Rs 18,468.74 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 14,931.84 crore in Q4 FY24. Total expenses grew 30.5% YoY to Rs 12,830.18 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 9,829.77 crore in Q4 FY24.
The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 44 per share (2200%) of the face value of Rs 2 each for FY25. The record date for this was fixed as May 30.
Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading 0.40% higher at Rs 9,462.50 apiece on the NSE at 9:41 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was flat at 25,139.55.