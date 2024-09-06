Bajaj Finance Gets Target Price Hike From Jefferies As Credit Costs Seen Falling, Shares Rise

Bajaj Finance Ltd. stock got a target price hike from Jefferies that said that an improvement in bounce rate should help bring down credit costs from the third quarter, after meeting with the company's management.

Bounce rate refers to the rate of missed EMI installments by the customers.

"The non-bank lender has tightened standards on new loans and we expect moderation in loan growth from 31% now towards 25-26%," Jefferies said in a note. It raised the target price for Bajaj Finance stock from Rs 7,780 apiece to Rs 8,410 per share, implying a 16% potential upside from Thursday's closing.

Moderation in credit costs and stability in net interest margins will improve earnings trend from the December quarter, the brokerage said.

The firm sees 16% growth in profit in the current fiscal, which will improve to 25-27% on a compounded annual basis over the next three years.