Bajaj Finance Shares Fall Nearly 5% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. fell nearly 5% on Tuesday after its third-quarter net profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 3,177 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll of analysts estimated net profit at Rs 3,576.60 crore.

Pre-provisioning operating profit rose 27% to Rs 5,539 crore from a year ago. Loan losses and provisions, too, grew 54% year-on-year to Rs 1,248 crore in the quarter under review.