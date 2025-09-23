Bajaj Finance Jumps 45% In 2025 — But Is The Best Already Over?

FY25 has brought fresh challenges. In the September quarter, management raised its credit cost guidance to 2–2.05%, from 1.75–1.85% in the previous quarter. The revision unsettled investors and triggered a 15% fall in the share price between September and October 2024.

Leadership changes also weighed on sentiment. Rajeev Jain, who had steered the company as managing director and chief executive, moved to Bajaj Finserv, leaving Bajaj Finance without a permanent head. At the same time, credit quality concerns emerged in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler loan book.