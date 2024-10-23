Bajaj Finance Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit, NII Growth

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s share price jumped over 4% after its net profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The profit was up 13% year-on-year at Rs 4,014 crore, meeting the Bloomberg's estimates of Rs 4,118 crore.

The growth was primarily driven by a 23% rise in net interest income, which reached Rs 8,838 crore, alongside a 29% increase in assets under management, totaling Rs 3.73 lakh crore.

However, the company faced challenges with rising provisions and a decline in asset quality. Provisions for loan losses surged by 77% year-on-year to Rs 1,909 crore, attributed to a rise in net stage 2 and 3 assets across retail and small to medium enterprises. The gross non-performing assets ratio increased to 1.06%, up from 0.86% in the previous quarter and 0.91% a year ago. The net NPA also rose to 0.46%, compared to 0.38% in the prior quarter.