Bajaj Finance Remains Top Stock For Jefferies, CLSA Despite Growth Guidance Reduction — Here's Why

Jefferies and CLSA retained Bajaj Finance Ltd. shares as their top picks despite disappointing asset under management and growth guidance and rising credit cost. Bajaj Finance retained its preference from top brokerages because the stock is expected to yield decent returns to shareholders.

CLSA has an Outperform rating. It raised the target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,150 apiece. The current target price implies 11% upside potential from current levels.

Jefferies retained 'Buy' rating while it raised the target price to Rs 1,270 apiece from Rs 1,100 apiece. The current target price implied 17% upside from Monday's close price.

Second-quarter's earnings had a limited impact on Jefferies' estimate for the company. It has projected 23% CAGR in net profit over financial years 2025 and 2028.

Bajaj Finance has outperformed as a Nifty-50 stock. CLSA believed that it was long overdue as the stock was languishing throughout 2024. At 26 times financial year 2027, PE is now at 10–12% discount to its pre-COVID multiple. The brokerage sees shareholders benefitting from strong earnings-per share compounding.

There are very few large-cap stock that offers such compounding, CLSA stated.

On similar lines, Jefferies said that Bajaj Finance continues to be amongst best platforms for consumption spending and commercial finance. Hence, the stock remains, Jefferies' top picks.