Bajaj Finance Bonus Bonanza: 10 Shares Turn Into 100

Bajaj Finance’s board has approved two significant corporate actions:

Stock Split: Each equity share of face value Rs 2 will be split into two shares of Rs 1 each. This move is aimed at improving liquidity and making the stock more accessible to retail investors.

Bonus Issue: In addition, the company will issue four bonus shares for every one share held (4:1). These bonus shares will be of Rs 1 face value, in line with the new split value.