Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv Top Nifty Gainers Ahead Of Housing Finance Arm IPO

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. rose the most among Nifty stocks as its housing finance arm's initial public offering is set to open on Sept. 9, according to the red herring prospectus. Shares of Bajaj Finance hit their highest level since Jan. 17, while those of Bajaj Finserv hit a 32-month high.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO comprises a fresh issue amounting to Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore from its promoter company Bajaj Finance. The equity shares carry a face value of Rs 10 each.

The company is inviting bids from anchor investors on Sept. 6, with the IPO issue set to close on Sept. 11.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to augment its capital base to meet future business requirements for onward lending.

Combined, both of them contributed 21 points to Nifty's rise at 11:22 a.m., when the index traded 60 points higher.