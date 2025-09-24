Business NewsMarketsBajaj Electricals Share Price Surge After Board Approves Morphy Richards Brand Buy
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Electricals Share Price Surge After Board Approves Morphy Richards Brand Buy

The company’s board has approved a proposal to acquire the Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore.

24 Sep 2025, 09:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shares of Bajaj Electrical Ltd., rose over 11% on Wednesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire Morphy Richards brand. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Shares of Bajaj Electrical Ltd., rose over 11% on Wednesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire Morphy Richards brand. (Photo source: Company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Bajaj Electrical Ltd., rose over 11% on Wednesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire Morphy Richards brand from Glen Electric Ltd.

The company’s board has approved a proposal to acquire the Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore in India and the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka from Glen Electric Ltd., according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

This transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable.

Share Price

Bajaj Electricals Share Price Surge After Board Approves Morphy Richards Brand Buy

Shares of Bajaj Electrical rose as much as 11.60% to Rs 644.05 apiece. They pared gains to trade 0.01% lower at Rs 643.15 apiece, as of 9:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.38% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen 33.87% in the last 12 months and 15.76% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.05 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.32.

Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.7%.

ALSO READ

Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Infosys, Bajaj Electricals, Torrent Power, And More
Opinion
Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Infosys, Bajaj Electricals, Torrent Power, And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT