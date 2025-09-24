Bajaj Electricals Share Price Surge After Board Approves Morphy Richards Brand Buy

Shares of Bajaj Electrical Ltd., rose over 11% on Wednesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire Morphy Richards brand from Glen Electric Ltd.

The company’s board has approved a proposal to acquire the Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore in India and the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka from Glen Electric Ltd., according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

This transaction will be subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between the parties and the receipt of necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable.