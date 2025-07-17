Business NewsMarketsBajaj Auto Subsidiary To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Through NCDs
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Auto Subsidiary To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Through NCDs

A non-convertible debenture is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors.

17 Jul 2025, 11:38 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajaj Auto Subsidiary To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Through NCDs (Source: Bajaj Auto website)</p></div>
Bajaj Auto Subsidiary To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Through NCDs (Source: Bajaj Auto website)

Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd., approved on Thursday a fresh issuance of non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

In a meeting, the board of directors also enhanced the limit of commercial papers of up to Rs 3,000 crore. The auto major has approved the subordinated debt issuance limit of up to Rs 750 crore, according to an exchange filing.

An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.

ALSO READ

Tata Communications Gets Board Nod To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures
Opinion
Tata Communications Gets Board Nod To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures
Read More

A meeting of the board is scheduled to be held on Aug. 6 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30.

Shares of Bajaj Auto closed 0.31% higher at Rs 8,328.05 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.45% decline in the benchmark Sensex. 

ALSO READ

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kalyan Jewellers, CDSL, RIL, Swiggy, RVNL, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit
Opinion
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kalyan Jewellers, CDSL, RIL, Swiggy, RVNL, Texmaco Rail — Ask Profit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT