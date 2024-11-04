Bajaj Auto Share Price Slumps On Lackluster Wholesales In October

Bajaj Auto sold 4,14,372 two-wheelers in October, up 2% year-on-year, while commercial vehicle sales touched 65,335 units, representing 4% growth from a year ago.

Despite the overall positive outlook in exports and two-wheeler sales, there was a decline in domestic demand.

Rakesh Sharma, the executive director of Bajaj Auto, asserted that the sales outcome in October was a remarkable success. He did acknowledge the challenges in the domestic market, saying the run-up to Dussehra was slow, but the last couple of weeks were smashing.

Bajaj Auto said retail sales for 125-cc motorcycles were up 20%, and overall retail sales increased by 11–12% during this period. Furthermore, the sale of over 2 lakh Pulsar motorcycles demonstrated strong demand for specific models.