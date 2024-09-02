Bajaj Auto Shares At Life High After Healthy August Sales Growth

Shares of Baja Auto Ltd. touched a life high in early trade on Monday after the company's two-wheeler sales surged in August on the back of domestic demand even as exports were largely muted.

The Pulsar maker sold 3,35,178 motorcycles last month as against 2,85,031 units in the year-ago period—a growth of 18%. While domestic sales surged 30% to 2,08,621 units, exports rose 2% to 1,26,557 units.

The company's three-wheeler sales rose 11% year-on-year to 62,626 units. Exports increased 41% to 17,420 units.

Overall, the Pune-based bike company shipped 3,97,804 units to dealerships, as against 3,41,648 units a year-ago, clocking a growth of 16%.

In fiscal 2025 so far, overall sales grew 10% year-on-year to 18,54,029 units. This includes 15,83,636 two-wheelers (up 10%) and 2,70,393 three-wheelers (up 10%).