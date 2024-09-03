Bajaj Auto Projects August Growth Encore On CNG Foray, Successful Launches

Rakesh Sharma: Right now, there are three models which have been announced, out of which two have been placed in the market. We will have a third one very soon, which has been announced, and we are indeed evaluating further expansion of the portfolio. But as you can imagine, right now, the capacity is falling behind demand. So, our first focus is coverage of the market and putting in the capacity. We also want to observe very closely how this thing is unfolding, because it is an absolutely new category and whilst there is a substantive benefit that the customer gets in terms of fuel economy and savings of the commuting bill, as well, as, you know, having a very good bike, comfortable bike to ride on.

But there is an ambiguity about the customer experience one gets at the filling stations of CNG and the customer makes the choice by balancing both the benefits and the experience one gets. The CNG companies have been very supportive, but as the volumes increase, you can imagine that there will be a pressure on the CNG companies. So, therefore, we have to see what kind of role that experience plays in the expansion of the business. Therefore, while you're preparing for capacity, the early feedback from the customers is very heartening, and we are very optimistic. But at the end of the day, we have to see how these two positive and engineering forces balance out.