AYM Syntex Approves Preferential Issue Of Shares Worth Rs 142 Crore

The board of directors of AYM Syntex Ltd. approved on Tuesday a preferential issue of shares worth approximately Rs 141.8 crore. The company will issue 77.7 lakh shares at a face value of Rs 10 apiece to the promoters, promoter group and non-promoter group, according to an exchange filing.

Aym Syntex will also hold an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company to get the required approval, the filing said.

A total of 23 investors' names are being proposed, which includes promoter Rajesh Mandwewala (RRM Family Trust), promoter group RRM Enterprises Pvt. and non-promoter Divyanshi Agrawal, it said.