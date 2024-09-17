AYM Syntex Approves Preferential Issue Of Shares Worth Rs 142 Crore
AYM Syntex is a leading producer of multipolymer textile and bulk continuous filament yarns, with offices across India.
The board of directors of AYM Syntex Ltd. approved on Tuesday a preferential issue of shares worth approximately Rs 141.8 crore. The company will issue 77.7 lakh shares at a face value of Rs 10 apiece to the promoters, promoter group and non-promoter group, according to an exchange filing.
Aym Syntex will also hold an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company to get the required approval, the filing said.
A total of 23 investors' names are being proposed, which includes promoter Rajesh Mandwewala (RRM Family Trust), promoter group RRM Enterprises Pvt. and non-promoter Divyanshi Agrawal, it said.
Shares of AYM Syntex closed 1.98% higher at Rs 188.15 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.11% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 178.02% in the last 12 months and 164.56% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 81, indicating that the stock was overbought.